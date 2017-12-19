Occupational Health and Safety, and Edson RCMP, are investigating after man in his 50s died in a workplace incident west of Edson.

RCMP were called to the area of Range Road 192 north of Highway 16 on Monday, December 18 at about 6:30 p.m.

Police said a 51-year-old man from Hinton was working outside of his truck at the time of the incident.

Occupational Health and Safety has started investigating.

Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).