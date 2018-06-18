Strathcona RCMP are investigating the thefts of a number of lawn items from a Sherwood Park residence in May.

Police said lawn items such as gnomes, lights and a metal rooster have been stolen from a yard on Glamorgan Drive in Sherwood Park on three separate occasions between May 13 and May 28.

A man was caught on camera stealing a metal rooster from the yard on May 28.

RCMP released the video and photo in an attempt to identify the man.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.