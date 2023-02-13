RCMP issue arrest warrant for man accused of 1st-degree murder in Vanessa Silva case

RCMP say the continued investigation into the 2021 death of Vanessa Silva has led officers to issue an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man.

On Sept. 15, police and firefighters responded to a vehicle blaze southeast of Ardrossan, Alta., in Strathcona County near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221.

Once the flames were extinguished, emergency crews found human remains inside the vehicle that were identified to be Silva.

In May last year, Mounties charged 25-year-old Cordell Kennedy with first-degree murder.

On Monday, police said they are searching for Bith Gattang Chuol, who faces four charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering and extortion.

"RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Bith Chuol, who has ties to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Manitoba," police said in a statement.

Chuol is described as having a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and is 6'4" tall (1.9 metres) and weighs 140 pounds (64 kilograms).

Police consider him armed and dangerous. Officers say he should not be approached and, if seen, ask the public to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.