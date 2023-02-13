RCMP issue arrest warrant for man accused of 1st-degree murder in Vanessa Silva case

Police issued an arrest warrant for Bith Gattang Chuol who is wanted in connection to the death of Vanessa Silva (Supplied). Police issued an arrest warrant for Bith Gattang Chuol who is wanted in connection to the death of Vanessa Silva (Supplied).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island