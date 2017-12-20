As more and more people seem to be opting to shop online rather than in stores, police say they have seen an increase in thefts of mail and parcels.

A case this week was captured by surveillance cameras: a suspect who appeared to be female, with her face partially covered, taking a parcel from the front step of a Sherwood Park home.

“You just feel, like I said, violated,” Sean, who owns the home where the delivery and theft took place, told CTV News.

The package taken Tuesday was delivered about three hours earlier.

“It was going to be a gift,” Sean said. “We’re fortunate that this isn’t really going to impact anything, I just didn’t want the girl to get away from it, I want people to know who she is and what she’s doing.”

A neighbour posted video and images from the surveillance video on social media to help identify the suspect.

RCMP said the response online led police to a suspect.

“At this point we do have a name of a suspect that we are currently investigating,” Cst. Chantelle Kelly with Strathcona County RCMP said.

RCMP said they have seen an increase in parcel and mail thefts, seventeen have been reported to Strathcona County RCMP since the start of November.

“Everyone knows people are doing more shopping around the holiday season,” Cst. Kelly said – adding people could be driving around neighbourhoods trying to find delivered parcels.

To avoid being a victim, police said mailboxes should be checked as much as possible, online purchases should be directed to your place of employment, and the post office should be notified if you’re going on vacation, or have someone else check your mail.

Some have opted to leave a note for their mail carrier on their door, asking for a package to be taken back to the post office for pick up.

As for Sean, he hopes the footage he recorded sends a message.

“Maybe her and anyone else thinking of stealing packages, people have cameras now and social media works really well.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg