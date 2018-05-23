RCMP said arson charges have been laid against a man in his 40s in the wake of a series of arsons in the area of Smoky Lake.

On May 4, RCMP said a grass fire was started on Range Road 171 east of Smoky Lake. Investigators identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle in connection to the case.

The suspect was seen lighting another fire on May 15, police said.

On May 17, RCMP said Daniel Kromm, 42, of Smoky Lake was arrested and charged with 23 counts of arson. Some of the incidents dated back to 2012.

Police said there is no indication that Kromm was associated with other fires in the province.