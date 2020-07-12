EDMONTON -- A vehicle of interest connected to a suspicious death in southwest Edmonton Saturday has been found in British Columbia.

The white 2019 Toyota Tacoma was sought by police after a dead woman was found in a home at Mullen Road and Mullen Place around 5 a.m.

Late yesterday evening Sicamous RCMP found the vehicle and say the 39-year-old male suspect, who is believed to have been operating the vehicle, was found dead a short distance away.

The BC Coroners Service will be doing an autopsy on the man.

EPS will continue its investigation into the woman’s death, while working closely with Sicamous RCMP.

An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Tuesday.

Homicide investigators are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.