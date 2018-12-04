

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Stony Plain RCMP are looking for the Good Samaritan who was a witness to a hit-and-run west of Edmonton.

Officers were called to a collision on Highway 16, east of Highway 60, on Nov. 11 around 11:30 p.m.

There, a grey, four-door sedan had been struck by a Ford truck that did not remain on scene, but instead drove east towards Edmonton.

The sedan’s occupants only received minor injuries.

An unknown person followed the Ford truck, spoke with the occupants of the suspect vehicle, and obtained a license plate before returning to the scene and giving the information to another witness.

Investigators are looking for more information from that individual, and have asked them to contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267.

Others with information are also asked to call that number, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.