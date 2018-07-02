Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP looking for man after indecent act
Two minors said that this man was not wearing pants and masturbating when he drove up to them at a St. Albert parking lot Friday morning.
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 11:37AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 2, 2018 11:45AM MDT
RCMP are looking for a man after an indecent incident in St. Albert Friday morning.
Police said two girls under the age of 18 were walking through the parking lot at Giroux Crossing shortly before 11 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown male who parked his car and spoke to them.
The two girls told police the man had no pants on and was masturbating inside his vehicle.
Police said the girls described the man as:
- Late 20s
- 175 to 180 centimetres (5’9” to 5’11”)
- Average build
- Short brown hair
- Asian
The vehicle he was in is described as:
- White
- Four-door sedan
- Black sticker on passenger side rear door
- Red steering wheel and black interior
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.