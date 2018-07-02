

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are looking for a man after an indecent incident in St. Albert Friday morning.

Police said two girls under the age of 18 were walking through the parking lot at Giroux Crossing shortly before 11 a.m. when they were approached by an unknown male who parked his car and spoke to them.

The two girls told police the man had no pants on and was masturbating inside his vehicle.

Police said the girls described the man as:

Late 20s

175 to 180 centimetres (5’9” to 5’11”)

Average build

Short brown hair

Asian

The vehicle he was in is described as:

White

Four-door sedan

Black sticker on passenger side rear door

Red steering wheel and black interior

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.