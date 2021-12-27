RCMP looking for toddler after alleged Christmas Eve abduction

The RCMP put out a call for help from the public as they try to locate a wanted man and a three-year-old boy.

Mounties say Elijah Nyhus’s father was directed by a court order to return the boy to his mother by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Elijah was not returned, and his whereabouts are unknown.

RCMP do not believe the child is in danger of serious harm or death.

Malin Anthony Nyhus, 33, is wanted for abduction and disobeying an order of the court.

Mounties say Nyhus may be travelling to southern Alberta and possibly into British Columbia.

Police describe him as being 6’ to 6’3", 186-230 lbs, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He’s believed to be driving a 2007 white Pontiac Grand Prix with B.C. license plate LRO-91K, or Alberta plate CKY-4592.

Elijah is described as 3’5”, slim, with red hair, brown eyes. and pale skin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online.