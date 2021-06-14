EDMONTON -- Leduc RCMP want the public's help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at the Super Car and RV Wash in Leduc Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police say a man entered the store with a firearm, approached the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk was not injured in the incident, but according to police the man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as:

White

25 to 35 years old

Approximately 6’

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark toque, gloves, face mask and black, grey and white shoes

RCMP said he had a long machete strapped to his back in a leather case and was carrying a bag with green material.

Anyone with information should contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).