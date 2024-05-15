RCMP major crimes investigating Spruce Grove death

Police are investigating after a body was found in Spruce Grove on Tuesday.

Mounties were called to the intersection of Range Road 271 and Township Road 514 where a deceased person was found in a treed area.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in, and officers remained on scene until noon on Wednesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for May 21.

No details about the victim have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.