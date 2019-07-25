RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating man's sudden death near Parkland
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:45PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:51PM MDT
The Edmonton RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is looking into what investigators call "a sudden death" of a 60-year-old man at a rural residence in Parkland County.
On July 16, Mounties say they responded to reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the man dead though investigators are not confirming how he died.
Police say there is no threat to the public and no suspects are being sought.