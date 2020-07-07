EDMONTON -- A man has been charged in a 2017 armed bank robbery in a community two hours northwest of Edmonton.

Whitecourt resident Matthew James McDavid, 33, faces one count each of robbery with a weapon, using an imitation in the commission of an offence and disguise with intent to commit an offence.

On June 9, 2017, the town's Bank of Nova Scotia was robbed by a disguised man. He used what looked likea gun and stole a "large" amount of cash, police said.

McDavid is scheduled to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Aug. 11.