The RCMP member who pulled over a speeding WWE star on Saturday was in on the stunt, police have clarified.

On Twitter Monday, professional wrestler Lacey Evans commented she would never disrespect law enforcement officers, and that a video showing her being ticked by Leduc County RCMP was promotional.

The video showed Evans being handed a ticket and she exclaims, "Do you know who I am? … Canada is terrible!"

She told CTV News Edmonton that her reaction was staged and she was in character as WWE's "Sassy Southern Belle."

Police had previously told CTV News Edmonton that the exchange was a legitimate traffic stop, and that the video was not staged.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP clarified that Evans was stopped for a speeding infraction and issued a ticket—but the videoed encounter was orchestrated.

"Following the issuing of the ticket, the female motorist engaged in a courteous and polite conversation with the member where the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)," reads a statement from RCMP.

"She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged."