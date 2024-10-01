EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP need help to identify group responsible for severe beating in Goodfish Lake

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    St. Paul RCMP are looking for a group of five people they believe are responsible for an attack on a man earlier this year.

    It happened just before midnight on May 26, 2024 in Goodfish Lake but police said the identity of the attackers is still unknown.

    RCMP said a 38-year-old man was "severely beaten" and was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton with significant injuries.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News