RCMP need help to identify group responsible for severe beating in Goodfish Lake

St. Paul RCMP are looking for a group of five people they believe are responsible for an attack on a man earlier this year.

It happened just before midnight on May 26, 2024 in Goodfish Lake but police said the identity of the attackers is still unknown.

RCMP said a 38-year-old man was "severely beaten" and was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton with significant injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.