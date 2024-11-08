EDMONTON
    RCMP no longer investigating reported abduction in Fort McMurray

    RCMP say they no longer believe an abduction took place in Fort McMurray on Wednesday. 

    Mounties issued a release on Friday night looking for a black Jeep that had been seen near Athabasca Avenue in Abasand.

    Someone had reported that a woman or girl jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby field before being grabbed and pulled back into the Jeep.

    A few hours later, RCMP said they had found the people inside the Jeep and interviewed them.

    Officers said they confirmed that no crime had been committed and that everyone involved was safe.

