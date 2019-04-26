

CTV Edmonton





An RCMP officer with the Wood Buffalo detachment has been charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and pointing a firearm in connection with an incident that happened in 2017.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, Const. Barnaby Seregelyi was involved in a confrontation with a motorist near Barrhead while off-duty on Dec. 28, 2017.

During the incident, Const. Seregelyi allegedly drove his vehicle in a dangerous way and confronted a woman driving another vehicle, pointed a gun at her, and confined her on the side of the road.

The incident was reported to ASIRT on Feb. 2, 2018, and after an investigation, the determination was made that Const. Seregelyi should be charged in connection with the incident.

Const. Seregelyi appeared before a justice of the peace and was released with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead Provincial Court.