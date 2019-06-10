An RCMP officer has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man under arrest at the Slave Lake detachment in 2017.

The officer arrested a "grossly" intoxicated man for mischief on Sept. 19 at approximately 5:40 a.m., the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said.

At the detachment, while the 30-year-old changed clothes, he threw a shirt at the officer who caught it in his hand.

The officer then took the man to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the head, kneed him in the back, and pushed his head into the floor, ASIRT said. The beating was caught on video.

The use of force was brought up during the man's prosecution, and ASIRT began its investigation.

After charges against the 30-year-old man were dropped, ASIRT forwarded its investigation to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS), who determined there were grounds for prosecution.

Cst. Licio Soares, 34, was charged with one count of assault. He has been with the RCMP for seven years.

Soares is scheduled to appear in court July 10.