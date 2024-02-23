EDMONTON
    RCMP officer charged with assault over 2020 arrest

    An RCMP officer is facing assault charges relating to a 2020 arrest outside Lacombe, Alta.

    The arrest took place Nov. 14, after a vehicle fled from officers on a road outside the town.

    Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said an investigation into the arrest found evidence supporting allegations of assault from two of the people arrested.

    ASIRT said the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service found there was enough evidence to prosecute the officer.

    RCMP Const. Raymond Wallace has been charged with two counts of assault. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Court of Justice on March 28.

    ASIRT is an independent agency that investigates the actions of Alberta’s law enforcement officers when there are allegations of misconduct or when an officer's actions have caused serious injury or death to any person.

