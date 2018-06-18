A Wood Buffalo RCMP sergeant has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly inappropriately touching two female coworkers at a Christmas party.

Sgt. Jason Keays was charged with sexual assault on May 29 after the Lloydminster General Investigation Section investigated claims from an off-site Christmas party in November 2017.

Keays is not allowed to get in contact with the complainants or consume alcohol or drugs.

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 11.