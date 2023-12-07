RCMP officer, civilian hurt when truck smashed into cruiser south of Edmonton

A 47-year-old truck driver has been ticketed for careless driving after an RCMP cruiser was hit on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton on Sunday night, injuring two people.

It started when an officer responded to a single-vehicle crash near Highway 616 at 10:45 p.m.

RCMP said the officer was parked on the side of the highway with his emergency lights activated speaking to the driver of the wrecked vehicle when his cruiser was hit by a large cargo truck.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

"First responders are in a high risk situation when they’re parked roadside, particularly when road and traffic conditions are treacherous,” said Cst. Cheri-Lee Smith.

"RCMP would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe winter driving…drivers should pay attention to road conditions and slow down if necessary."

Police did not name the man who was ticketed.