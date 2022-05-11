RCMP officer conduct under review after recorded 'altercation' between officer and suspect

Northern Alberta RCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.

They say a single officer responded to a complaint of intoxicated people causing a disturbance at High Level's Flamingo Inn on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the officer tried to arrest an intoxicated male of unknown age.

Police say he refused to follow instructions, and a "physical interaction occurred."

When a second officer arrived, they arrested him without further incident, RCMP said.

VIDEOS ONLINE

Mounties confirmed two videos CTV News Edmonton found online are of the May 11 arrest.

In the first video, less than 30 seconds long, the second Mountie arrives as the first RCMP officer appears to knee and punch a person they are holding on the ground.

In the second clip, only 12 seconds long, the first RCMP officer orders the person restrained on the ground, "Give me your arm." She appears to hit him several times.

Neither video shows the preceding events.

The officers' conduct will be reviewed during the RCMP's investigation.