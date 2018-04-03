Officials have confirmed to The Canadian Press that a veteran RCMP officer who was injured in a gunfight late last week has been released from hospital.

RCMP said Sgt. Brian Topham was released from hospital Saturday afternoon.

Topham was shot and injured Thursday evening near Evansburg, Alberta.

Police said an officer saw a man who police believed was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and he was pursued after he didn’t stop for police.

Other officers assisted. The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Topham was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in stable condition.

With files from The Canadian Press