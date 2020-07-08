EDMONTON -- An RCMP officer was hit with a baton during an arrest in a Walmart parking lot in Cold Lake, Alta., Tuesday.

The Mountie found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot and attempted to arrest the thief at approximately 5:30 p.m., police said.

The man, 44, punched the officer in the head, stole their baton and struck them in the head several times.

He then fled on foot with the baton, threatened another driver with it and a knife and stole a Trailblazer, police said.

He drove southbound on Highway 28; RCMP chased him and disabled the stolen vehicle.

The 44-year-old was arrested without incident and the baton was recovered, police said.

The RCMP officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and is now recovering at home.

The man is in custody and will be charged.

Cold Lake is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.