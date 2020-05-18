EDMONTON -- An RCMP officer who was exposed to an unknown drug substance in northern Alberta on Friday has been released from hospital, and two other people who were also exposed have been medically cleared.

It happened after police were called about a suspected overdose at a home in Janvier around 6 p.m. on Friday.

An officer administered narcan to an unconscious man at the home, and he was transported to the airstrip in Janvier to wait for medical assistance.

Shortly after, a second officer arrived at the airstrip, and found the first officer in medical distress. The officer became unconscious in a police vehicle.

The officer was taken to hospital, where tests confirmed that the officer was contaminated by an unknown drug substance had been involved.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a second call for help from another home in Janvier.

A man at the home told police he had picked up an unknown substance from the ground near a driveway, and had gone into medical distress. He was taken to hospital.

Police are warning the public that street level drugs in the area may have been unknowingly laced with drugs from the opioid family, like fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.

Anyone with information about suspicious substances should call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8777.