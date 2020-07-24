Advertisement
RCMP officer underwent surgery after attack during arrest, Edmonton man charged
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 1:50PM MDT
EDMONTON -- An RCMP officer underwent serious surgery after he was attacked during an arrest north of Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a home break-in at 3:25 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the man who broke into the home in the basement in medical distress.
The two officers gave him life-saving first aid, and when he regained consciousness, police say he attacked them and the assisting EMS responders.
One of the RCMP officers underwent surgery for a serious, but non-life threatening injury, police said.
Jesse Bradley Ham of Edmonton is facing five charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.
He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.