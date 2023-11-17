RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
The man, whom the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) did not name in its public report, died on May 24, 2021.
ASIRT said he pulled up next to an officer parked outside of the hospital on 39 Street and 50 A Avenue and told them he had a weapon and was going inside.
The officer called for backup and followed the man as he drove his vehicle into the parkade.
"[The man] then exited his vehicle with a compound bow as well as additional arrows that he tucked into a pocket on his pants," the report states.
He then pointed the weapon at the officer, ASIRT said, in a confrontation that was captured by a security camera and the officer's dash camera.
The officer demanded the man drop the bow but he refused, something that was later confirmed by civilian witnesses and an audio recorded in the police cruiser.
"I don’t want to shoot you, just put it down, we can talk about it. Put it down, just talk to me…what’s going on? We can talk about it," the officer is heard saying.
Four other officers arrived as backup, also urging the man to surrender, but instead he "moved towards the officers and brought the bow up to a shooting stance," ASIRT said.
All five officers fired for a total of 28 shots. An autopsy concluded that four of the bullets hit the man and he died at the scene.
"While the death of [the man] is unfortunate, the force used by the subject officers was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances," concluded ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson.
ASIRT released a photo of the bow and arrows a few days after the shooting.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
Keep China's communications channels with Canada open, Trudeau urged Xi at APEC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had more to say to Chinese President Xi Jinping than just a perfunctory hello. Trudeau says he made the point to Xi that it's important their two countries keep their lines of communication open.
Calgary
-
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed
The lawyer for a man who was charged by Calgary police after repeatedly chanting a phrase used by pro-Palestinian activists says the case has been stayed.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Teen hospitalized after being struck by 2 vehicles on Memorial Drive
One person is in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition after being struck by two vehicles early Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police cells often serve as makeshift emergency shelter, report says
Saskatoon police are increasingly locking up people who are intoxicated by drugs and alcohol in police detention because there is nowhere else for them to go.
-
Saskatoon's planned rapid bus lines get federal, provincial funding boost
The City of Saskatoon is getting a boost to help improve transit and build a new community centre.
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
-
'A special night': Warriors' forward Ethan Hughes to be honoured at Hockey Fights Cancer game
On Saturday night, the Moose Jaw Warriors will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at home during their ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game and will honour cancer survivor and current Warrior, Ethan Hughes.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Palestinian family makes difficult decision to protect daughters but leave parents in Gaza
A Palestinian man said his family was forced to make what they called a 'selfish' decision and return to Canada with his daughters and wife, leaving his family behind.
-
Montreal doctor gives woman 5 extra years after daring brain surgeries
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
Ottawa
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
-
OC Transpo 'successfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line
OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
-
Tis’ the season for Christmas markets in Waterloo Region: A guide to holiday shopping
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means festive holiday shopping is top of mind for many.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba axes group set up by former PC government to tackle surgery backlog
The Manitoba government is dissolving a group created nearly two years ago to tackle a backlog of surgeries and diagnostic tests caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
-
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Vancouver
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
-
3 arrested in Richmond car heist attempt, dash cam video sought: RCMP
Mounties are asking anyone with dash cam video to come forward after an alleged car heist attempt in Richmond earlier this week.
-
Did you know her? Police seeking to ID woman found dead in downtown Vancouver
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead from an apparent drug overdose in Vancouver's downtown core earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
-
Romanian charged with human smuggling after crash injures 7 near B.C.-Washington border
A 48-year-old man is facing 13 federal charges in the United States after allegedly smuggling six Romanian citizens over the British Columbia border into Washington state. American officials say illegal crossings at the B.C.-Washington border are growing more common and more dangerous.
-
Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved
Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.