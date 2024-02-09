RCMP on scene at serious collision near Highway 2 west of Wetaskiwin
RCMP has closed a section of Highway 13 near Highway 2 west of Wetaskiwin following a serious two-vehicle collision.
Police are on scene at Highway 13 and Range Road 261, about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton, and redirecting traffic off the highway.
RCMP said in a media release they expect to be at the scene for several hours.
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
