    • RCMP on scene at serious collision near Highway 2 west of Wetaskiwin

    RCMP has closed a section of Highway 13 near Highway 2 west of Wetaskiwin following a serious two-vehicle collision.

    Police are on scene at Highway 13 and Range Road 261, about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton, and redirecting traffic off the highway.

    RCMP said in a media release they expect to be at the scene for several hours.

