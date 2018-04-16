Mounties southeast of Edmonton recovered more than $100,000 in two separate warrants.

On April 5, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Hardisty and found several pieces of stolen property, RCMP said.

On April 11, police executed a search warrant at a rural property near Bruce, located a chop shop operation, and recovered stolen property from Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, and several other Alberta towns, RCMP said.

The stolen property included eight vehicles, two motorcycles, two ATVs, vehicle parts, a loaded handgun, 21 long-barreled firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, two chainsaws, one concrete saw, methamphetamine, marijuana and LSD.

The following individuals, from Bruce and Viking, were arrested and charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000:

Lonny Kelm, 62

Michael Kelm, 41

Lane Kelm, 34

Chanoa Taron, 26

Blair Delawski, 28

They are scheduled to appear in court Monday.