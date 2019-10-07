EDMONTON -- Slave Lake RCMP have released model renderings and sketch composites of a man found dead last October.

Police found the human remains in a rural area near Slave Lake on Oct. 6, 2018, and the death is being investigated as homicide.

The man is believed to be older than 45 and appears to be a mix of white and Indigenous, RCMP said. He also had a stubble beard and was balding.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.