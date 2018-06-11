RCMP have released a composite drawing of a man who “inappropriately touched a young female” in Spruce Grove on June 6.

Police said the suspect is white, around 20 years old, has dark hair, is approximately 175 centimetres (5’9”) and has heavier than average build. He was wearing a black ball cap, sunglasses, white t-shirt and yellow shorts.

RCMP are requesting anyone with surveillance cameras facing the road in the areas of Brookwood Drive between Balmoral Drive, King Street and Blairmore street to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information are also encouraged to call police at 780-968-7200. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.