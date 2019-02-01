Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP release sketch of Rimbey liquor store thief
RCMP released a composite sketch of the man accused of robbing a liquor store in Rimbey, Alta. on Jan. 19. (Supplied)
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 3:34PM MST
Police southwest of Edmonton have released the composite sketch of a man who robbed a liquor store in January.
RCMP responded the Rimbey Liquor Store on Jan. 19 at approximately 8:30 p.m. after a man with a handgun fled on foot with cash in a bag.
The thief is described as black and 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants and white gloves, and was carrying a green or grey bag.
Earlier that day, police said a black man went into a home and then left in a truck when he was confronted by the homeowner. Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224.
Rimbey, Alta., is located approximately 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.