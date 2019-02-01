

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Police southwest of Edmonton have released the composite sketch of a man who robbed a liquor store in January.

RCMP responded the Rimbey Liquor Store on Jan. 19 at approximately 8:30 p.m. after a man with a handgun fled on foot with cash in a bag.

The thief is described as black and 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants and white gloves, and was carrying a green or grey bag.

Earlier that day, police said a black man went into a home and then left in a truck when he was confronted by the homeowner. Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224.

Rimbey, Alta., is located approximately 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.