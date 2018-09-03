RCMP are investigating a targeted home invasion in Beaumont that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on 43 Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. after a man and a woman broke in and confronted two homeowners.

The suspects fled and no one was injured.

Police believe this was not a random home invasion.

The man is described as aboriginal, approximately 20 to 30 years old, around 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall, with short hair and a large scar across the left side of his cheek. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a front zipper.

The woman is described as aboriginal, approximately 20 to 30 years old, around 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall, with dark hair and heavy build, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.