A 62-year-old man went missing in St. Albert Saturday, and police are asking the public to help them find him.

Leslie Butler was last seen leaving his St. Albert residence at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. His family has not seen him since, which they say is unusual.

He drives a black 2003 Honda Accord with licence plate BUD 851.

Butler is described as white, 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall, 82 kilograms (181 pounds), with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Butler’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.