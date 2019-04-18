Strathcona County RCMP responded to a bomb threat in Sherwood Park on Thursday afternoon.

Mounties were called to the RBC on Baseline Road just after 3:30 p.m. after a distressed man said he had an explosive device.

Police evacuated the bank and the man was arrested.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is headed to the scene.

Baseline Road westbound, between Sherwood Drive and Bethel Drive, is currently closed.