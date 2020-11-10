Advertisement
RCMP respond to 'serious' crash west of Edmonton
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 5:24PM MST
EDMONTON -- Parkland RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles west of Edmonton Tuesday evening.
Highway 16 eastbound from Century Road is “currently impassable and driving conditions are poor,” Mounties said.
RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area.
There were no details on any injuries.
Police were expected to give an update once the scene was cleared.