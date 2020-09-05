Advertisement
RCMP respond to shots fired east of Edmonton
Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 12:18PM MDT
RCMP responded to shots fired at Wye Road and Range Road 224 Saturday morning. (Brandon Lynch/ CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- RCMP are on scene in Strathcona County of reports of shots fired in the area.
The incident occurred at Wye Road and Range Road 224, according to the RCMP Alberta Twitter account.
Police have responded to an incident of shots fired in Strathcona County at Wye Road and Range Road 224. The scene is contained by police and the investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area.— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) September 5, 2020
The scene is contained by police and the investigation is ongoing.
People are asked to avoid the area.
