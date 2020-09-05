EDMONTON -- RCMP are on scene in Strathcona County of reports of shots fired in the area.

The incident occurred at Wye Road and Range Road 224, according to the RCMP Alberta Twitter account.

Police have responded to an incident of shots fired in Strathcona County at Wye Road and Range Road 224. The scene is contained by police and the investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) September 5, 2020

The scene is contained by police and the investigation is ongoing.

People are asked to avoid the area.

