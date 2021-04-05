EDMONTON -- RCMP are currently deployed at O’Chiese First Nation and say they are responding to an “active threat.”

In a news release sent at 6:59 p.m. on Monday, RCMP are asking all residents of the O’Chiese First Nation to stay indoors as police respond to the situation.

Few details are known at this point.

RCMP say more information will be sent out as the situation progresses.

In a Facebook post at 8:17 p.m. on the O'Chiese First Nation reserve leadership page, a notice to residents was posted saying there was a "dangerous situation on the nation."

"Please stay indoors, keep your children indoors, be calm," the notice from Chief Douglas Beaverbones said. "RCMP are trying to contain the danger."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a confrontation with RCMP at a residence on O’Chiese First Nation on Saturday that left a 24-year-old man dead.

It is not known if the incidents are connected at this time.

More to come.