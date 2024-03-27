RCMP's quads, trailer stolen in northern Alberta

Quads and a trailer owned by Grande Prairie RCMP were stolen on Monday from a community compound where first responder agencies store equipment, Mounties say.

A thief or thieves stole two marked RCMP quads and the flat-deck trailer from the compound in Clairmont between 7:54 p.m. and 8:29 p.m.

The break-in was discovered the next morning.

RCMP say no other equipment, including uniforms or use-of-force tools, were stolen.

One quad was a red 2021 Can Am Outlander 570 with Alberta licence plate CNM32 and VIN 3JBLMAT49MJ000656.

The second quad was a grey 2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 570 with Alberta licence plate NKA73 and VIN 4XASDE575MA293420.

The trailer was a black 2022 Rainbow Trailers flat deck with Alberta licence plate 6CY542 and VIN 2RGBA1426N1000110.

Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377.