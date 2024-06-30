RCMP says a police chase involving an RV in Lloydminster has resulted in multiple injuries

Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.

RCMP were investigating a weapons complaint near the Weaver Park Campground around 7:15 p.m. when they say a foot chase ensued with the male suspect.

Mounties said the man then stole an RV with people inside and tried to ram an RCMP officer.

The man hit several people with the RV while attempting to escape, RCMP said, but officers were able to arrest him after he crashed the RV into several other nearby civilian vehicles.

During the interaction, an RCMP officer fired his gun at the man but did not hurt him.

One Mountie and multiple people at the campground were hurt, but no details have been given on the extent of their injuries.

The Director of Law Enforcement has directed the RCMP to investigate the circumstances around the shooting, and the RCMP's internal review process is underway.