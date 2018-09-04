

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Alberta RCMP says a decrease in theft and property crime is evidence the new Crime Reduction Strategy is working.

According to RCMP, Alberta saw 648 fewer motor vehicle thefts and 366 fewer break-and-enter incidents this year in comparison to last year.

RCMP also noted a nine per cent decrease in property crimes—excluding fraud, mischief and arson—in detachments across the province from January to July. These crimes decreased by 11 per cent in the same period in rural areas.

“We made a commitment to Albertans and we are delivering on that commitment,” said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, commanding officer of Alberta RCMP, at an announcement on Tuesday. “As the rural police force of Alberta, we are committed to ensuring this trend continues in every category in every community throughout Alberta.”

The numbers were presented in Airdrie as part of a report card on the RCMP’s performance in the first six months of its Crime Reduction Strategy.

The initiative, launched this year, is a collaboration with the province of Alberta aimed at breaking the cycle of crime over the long term. The strategy made several changes to the existing Crime Reduction Strategy to enhance information sharing and enable officers to spend more time on investigations and community engagement.

Special units were also created to focus on apprehending repeat offenders. RCMP said the units have made over 500 arrests representing more than 1,600 charges since their creation in February.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley and Dean Hart, Rural Crime Watch representative, were also in attendance on Tuesday.

In March, Minister Ganley announced the provincial government would be investing $10 million to combat rural crime.