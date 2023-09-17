RCMP search for 2 men after shot fired, vehicle stolen in northern Alberta

RCMP are asking the public to help find two men wanted for a vehicle theft and a firearms offence near Cadotte Lake.

Officers say they responded to reports of a gun being fired and a vehicle being stolen in the area on Sep. 13.

The stolen vehicle was recovered, but Mounties have not been able to find the two men they believe are responsible.

RCMP are asking for help in locating Edward Floyd Flett, 39, and Chaos James Daryl Ghostkeeper, 19. Both are residents of Cadotte Lake.

If the men are seen, RCMP say they should not be approached. Anyone who does encounter the men should call the Peace River Regional RCMP at 780-625-6611 or contact local police.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Floyd weighs around 120 pounds and is around 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He is described as having:

A medium complexion;

Short cut black hair and a goatee;

Brown eyes;

And, several tattoos, including a cross on his right hand and the name Vanessia on his neck.

Ghostkeeper weighs around 150 pounds and is around 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He is described as having:

Light to medium complexion;

Short or shaven black hair;

Brown eyes;

And, a mole on his upper left lip area.

Cadotte Lake is 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.