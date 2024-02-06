EDMONTON
    • RCMP search for man suspected of December sexual assault in Leduc

    RCMP in Leduc are asking for help identifying a man suspected of sexual assault in December.

    Mounties in the city south of Edmonton said they received a report Dec. 16 of a sexual assault outside the Real Canadian Liquor store at 1:12 p.m. that day.

    RCMP said in a Tuesday media release a woman leaving the store was approached by a man, who spoke to her briefly and then touched her inappropriately before leaving the scene on foot.

    The man was wearing a black winter coat and a bright neon-green tuque.

    Anyone with information about the man suspected of the sexual assault is asking to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-9807267 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

