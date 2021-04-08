EDMONTON -- RCMP are searching for a man after a girl was assaulted on a property in Warwick, Alta.

On March 26, RCMP responded at 6:34 p.m. to an assault outside a residence during an attempted break-and-enter.

The victim exited her home after seeing two white dogs and was confronted by an unknown man who then assaulted her, Mounties said in a news release on Thursday.

The attacker fled with the two white dogs in an older white Ford F150 truck with grey spray paint on the front and back

According to RCMP, the girl sustained minor physical injuries and received medical attention at a hospital.

The man is described by RCMP as white, 25 to 32 years old, 5’8” to 5’10” tall, black hair, bluish/green eyes, and a skinny build. He also has two piercings on the right side of his nose and a multicolour neck tattoo that could be bird’s wings.

RCMP ask anyone with information about the attacker to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.