RCMP search for man who assaulted Wainwright liquor store employee and two patrons

RCMP in eastern central Alberta are asking for help from the public to identify a man responsible for assaulting several people inside a liquor store Saturday evening.

Around 4:36 p.m., a 20 to 25-year-old man walked into a Wainwright liquor store on 11 Avenue and 10 Street. Police say he took a bottle of liquor from the shelf and hit an elderly employee across the face with it, who sustained serious injuries.

As the man fled for the exit, Mounties say he saw an elderly person standing near the exit of the store. The man punched the senior, police said.

After the second assault, RCMP said a male witness in the store tried to stop the suspect and "intervene as a good citizen," but an altercation occurred. Ultimately, the assaulter got away from the liquor store.

Police describe the man as having a slim build, short brown hair, weighing approximately 160 pounds (73 kilograms), and wore an Oilers jersey and jeans.

He drove away in a grey 2010 to 2020 Dodge Ram with aftermarket plates. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on 10 Street in Wainwright, RCMP noted.

Anyone with information about the series of assaults is asked to contact RCMP at 780-842-4463 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Wainwright is approximately 208 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.