RCMP search for northern Alberta man who stole 12 handguns

EDMONTON -

Mounties are on the lookout for a man that broke into a northern Alberta business Wednesday morning.

In a release sent Friday, police said the man broke into a Plamondon, Alta., business at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday. The lone man gained access to a display case where he took 12 handguns, stuffing them into a bright blue bag.

RCMP described the thief as a man with a medium build who wore blue jeans, a black coat, running shoes, gloves and a hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Plamondon is a hamlet within Lac La Biche County, approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Lac La Biche or 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.