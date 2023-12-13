EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP search for suspect in Sherwood Park aggravated assault

    Guy Joseph Menard in photos provided by RCMP. Guy Joseph Menard in photos provided by RCMP.

    A 32-year-old man is wanted in connection with a stabbing at an apartment in Sherwood Park.

    At approximately 8:19 p.m. on Dec. 5, Strathcona County RCMP received a report of a stabbing at an apartment on Cloverbar Road.

    Upon arriving, emergency crews treated a 28-year-old woman with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, RCMP said.

    Guy Joseph Menard, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

    Police are asking for the public's help to find Menard. He's described as having a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, and a large Monster Energy tattoo on his neck.

    RCMP say Menard is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

