RCMP search for suspect in Sherwood Park aggravated assault

A 32-year-old man is wanted in connection with a stabbing at an apartment in Sherwood Park.

At approximately 8:19 p.m. on Dec. 5, Strathcona County RCMP received a report of a stabbing at an apartment on Cloverbar Road.

Upon arriving, emergency crews treated a 28-year-old woman with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, RCMP said.

Guy Joseph Menard, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Menard. He's described as having a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, and a large Monster Energy tattoo on his neck.

RCMP say Menard is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.