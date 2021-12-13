Woman arrested after break-and-enter that prompted warning in Frog Lake, Alta.

A police hunt for a number of armed break-and-enter suspects descended on an eastern Alberta town Monday afternoon, ending with one woman being taken into custody.

The Cree community of Frog Lake, about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton, was notified of RCMP activity around 2:30 p.m., nearly three hours after a homeowner in the Bonnyville area reported interrupting a break-and-enter. He told police the burglars pointed a gun at him and fled.

According to Mounties on Monday, the suspects evaded police and headed south toward Frog Lake, prompting the community warning and a hold-and-secure activation at a local school. Police also closed Highway 897 from the Highway 659 junction to the south side of Frog Lake Reserve for two hours.

Giving an update the next day, police said one woman had been arrested that afternoon around 6 p.m.

As the suspects attempted to flee police, RCMP punctured the tires of their vehicle near Frog Lake. Those inside the vehicle ran away into a nearby field and eventually a 25-year-old woman was arrested in The Summer Village of Pelican Narrows, police said.

An RCMP spokesperson said officers recovered a firearm and "other evidence."

Police are still looking for one other suspect, a description of whom they could not provide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Frog Lake students were reunited with their family at the Cree nation's band office around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and the school was reopened for Tuesday's classes.