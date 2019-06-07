

CTV News Edmonton





Thorsby RCMP are asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a home invasion.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman heard intruders inside her home. Police said she confronted two men, who ran outside to a truck that had a third male waiting inside.

The woman was not hurt and nothing was taken.

Police said she believes the driver of the truck had a handgun, something investigators have not been able to confirm.

The first suspect is described as an Indigenous male, about six feet tall, medium build with shoulder-length straight black hair.

The second suspect is also described as an Indigenous male, about six feet tall and medium build. He has shoulder-length black hair worn in two ponytails.

Both men were last seen wearing black hoodies, black sweatpants and black baseball caps worn backwards.

The only description of the third suspect is that he is an Indigenous male.

It is believe the truck is an older, single cab red Dodge RAM with rust on the back. The Alberta licence plate number is believed to be KTW849.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.