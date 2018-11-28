

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Hinton RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who killed a cat with an arrow.

A Hillcrest Estates resident found a dead cat in their driveway on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m.

The animal had been hit by an arrow and succumbed to its injuries.

Witnesses told police the incident may have happened Nov. 27 between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

Individuals with information are asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.